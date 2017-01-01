A better marketplace connecting professionals and clients

Hire talented professionals, on demand
Instead of a race to the bottom with professionals bidding low to win a gig, clients bid on the available time blocks of professionals. Clients can hire who they want, at the time they need. And our unique marketplace incentivizes professionals to perform their best for you.
Offer your time blocks up for auction
Businesses and consumers compete to win your available time blocks. Elite professionals can moonlight on nights and weekends and offer up their extra time on the marketplace. And our unique marketplace allows professionals to be paid what they are worth.
Why Hire.Bid?
An open marketplace that works better for elite professionals and clients? That sounds too good to be true. What's the secret sauce? Our unique hourly value ratings system harnesses the wisdom of the crowd to reflect the value that professionals provide per hour billed. Clients get the best out of professionals, and professionals can command higher fees if they outperform on gigs through the marketplace. Just one reason why Hire.Bid is the fastest-growing professional marketplace in the U.S.