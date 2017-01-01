A better marketplace connecting professionals and clients

How would you like to be paid what you’re worth instead of what you’re willing to work for?

Hire.Bid inverses the traditional model where professionals race to the bottom with low bids (and resulting low service), instead allowing clients to bid for the services of high-performing professionals.

What if there were a way to regularly convert expertise into extra money? Now there is, with a new platform called Hire.Bid.

Hire talented professionals, on demand Instead of a race to the bottom with professionals bidding low to win a gig, clients bid on the available time blocks of professionals. Clients can hire who they want, at the time they need. And our unique marketplace incentivizes professionals to perform their best for you.

Offer your time blocks up for auction Businesses and consumers compete to win your available time blocks. Elite professionals can moonlight on nights and weekends and offer up their extra time on the marketplace. And our unique marketplace allows professionals to be paid what they are worth.